Closing arguments in case against man accused of killing 14-year-old girl in a fit of rage

Closing arguments were made Monday in the case of Ronnie Walker, the man accused of killing a 14-year-old in a fit of rage. Prosecutors say Ronnie Walker killed Nilexia Alexander in the dead of night after driving her to a secluded street. The state is seeking the death penalty.



Prosecutors say it's not just the fact that Ronnie Walker was in the car when she was killed, it's that everything he did before and after points to him being the only plausible shooter.

The Prosecution

Video shows Nilexia Alexander getting into Walker's car just before 3 a.m., just fifteen minutes before witnesses said they heard a bevy of gunshots near Floribraska and Highland.

Prosecutors say he sought her out that night, and argued with her about her sexual history before shooting her once in the car, then three more times at close range in an empty field.

What they're saying:

"Nalexia Alexander was a runaway. She ran away from home. She made some bad decisions," said prosecutor Chinwe Fossett. "Ronnie Walker drives away with his lights off. Ronnie Walker drives around a bit and then goes to the Thornton, Ronnie Walker cleans out his car."

The prosecution is relying on two witnesses.

Robert Creed, the third person in the car that night, and a bail bondsman named Stanley Wilson.

They both cited Walker's fury related to sex with Nilexia when he shot her.

They said he either threatened them or confessed to them.

The Defense

But both have extensive criminal histories, and Creed is hoping for favorable treatment in his own sentencing for lying at first to detectives.

"Their case boils down to Robert Creed who doesn't want to be charged with first-degree murder, and a con man who concocted a plan to keep himself out of trouble," said defense attorney Maria Dunker.

And, the defense says the angle of the first shot into Nilexia doesn't make sense, given she was hit on the back of the left shoulder.

Creed testified Walker turned with his left hand and shot her in the back seat, then followed her out of the car to keep shooting.

The defense says it shows Creed shot her from the front passenger seat.

"Does it make sense that if somebody was pointing a gun at her, in the front seat of the car, that instead of turning to her left to get out, and instead turn towards the gun?" said Dunker.

The Jury

One thing they argued over and over is whether the jury can consider the principle theory if they don't think Walker is the shooter.

The judge found they could find him guilty under that theory.

What's next:

They could still find him guilty under that theory because of other things that showed his consciousness of guilt.

The Source: FOX 13's Evan Axelbank is covering this case from inside the courtroom.

