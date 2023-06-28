Coachman Park opens in Clearwater with first concert at 'The Sound' amphitheater

The city of Clearwater celebrated years of planning, construction and vision with the official opening of Coachman Park.

City leaders held a ribbon cutting at Coachman Park Wednesday, followed by the first concert at The Sound amphitheater inside the park.

"They say good things come to people who are patient, and that’s what we’ve got here," Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr. said. "It’s a fabulous facility. It’s the peoples’ park."

City officials say the $84 million investment now ties beach to the rest of the city.

Coachman Park is home to walking and bike paths, picnic tables, a playground, splashpad, lots of green space and other amenities for residents and visitors.

"This is going to be a catalyst for the city of Clearwater, to renovate our downtown, to get it revitalized," Aungst Sr. said. "You have people coming over from the beach and the ferry. It’s going to give them something to do. It’s a destination."

City officials say the park creates a new future of opportunity for the Clearwater, while also maintaining the small town feel of the destination spot.

"When you think about Clearwater, you think about big destination, but when you get here, we’re still a small town feel," Amanda Payne, the president and CEO of Amplify Clearwater, said. "We’re locally owned and operated."

The Sound is at the center of Coachman Park. It holds 4,000 covered seats and lawn space for thousands of more people.

"It’s amazing," Annette Kantzler, who lives nearby, said. "I remember when this was just a park. I used the library all the time, and now here were are with an Amphitheatre."

The Sound kicked off opening night and with Cheap Trick performing the amphitheater’s first concert.

"Oh it’s so exciting," Kames Moller, who lives nearby, said. "It’s wonderful. We love music. We always go to concerts, so we’re just so excited."

Residents are excited to have a park and event venue of this size in Clearwater.

"There was no stone left unturned in the construction of anything here, especially The Sound," Aungst Sr. said. "It’s state of the art."

The Mayor says people can expect some type of activity, event or program going on at Coachman Park almost all the time.