The Sound undergoes sound check ahead of grand opening

With just two weeks before opening night, crews will spend most of Tuesday completing final audio checks for the sound system of Coachman Park's new music venue called "The Sound."

For the last two years, Coachman Park has gone through an $84 million renovation. It features a new splash pad, playground, fountains in the lakes, boardwalks, and bay walks that will connect the waterfront with Downtown Clearwater. But, Joelle Castelli says the grand centerpiece is The Sound outdoor concert venue.

"It's 4,000 seats that are removable and then another 5,000 in the lawn. So, a total capacity of 9,000, which is a nice little niche, small concert venue. There's a lot of artists who want to come to Florida and they want to go to an outdoor venue that's intimate," Castelli said.

Rendering of The Sound amphitheater.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that manages and operates the city of Clearwater's 2,200-seat Ruth Eckerd Hall Venue, and other venues in the area, will handle performance bookings.

It is holding a neighborhood open house at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to meet the Ruth Eckerd Hall team who's managing 'The Sound' and learn about programming, venue amenities, and practices. They will have an opportunity to ask any questions they have.

The Sound at Coachman Park.

The city of Clearwater and The Sound will host a weeklong grand opening celebration jam-packed with events, concerts, daily fitness events, and the return of "Clearwater Celebrates America" Independence Day fireworks over Clearwater Harbor.

Cheap Trick will take the stage first for a free concert on opening night, June 28. While it’s free, tickets for reservations have already sold out.

