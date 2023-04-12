Colson Elementary volunteer logs more than 4,700 hours, recognized by Hillsborough schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools is recognizing a Seffner elementary school volunteer who has logged more than 4,700 volunteer hours.

Janet Salas, 63, has been volunteering at Colson Elementary School for five years. She won Outstanding School Volunteer of the Year in the senior category for HCPS.

"I’m grateful for it," Salas said. "And I thank God for it. And my friends for it."

READ: Seniors offer invaluable service to Hillsborough County teachers, students

Salas said she initially started volunteering when her granddaughter refused to come to school unless Salas was there. Salas may not have any family members attending Colson Elementary this school year, but she "fell in love" with the other students and teachers.

"She is nice, caring, funny, kind," second-grader Mackenzie Blackburn said.

Salas helps kids check out library books and serves as an interpreter for Spanish-speaking families.

"Let’s say you’re looking for a book, she helps you," second-grader Hope Wolles said. "She helps you find the book until you find the book."

MORE: Dunedin Library offers free 'Homework Help' program for students

Colson Elementary Media Specialist Scott McGaha nominated Salas for the award.

"She makes it so that we are doubly productive in the media program at the school," McGaha said.

The school told FOX 13 that Salas is also known to help kids who cannot afford school pictures.

"I’ve taken a bunch of them under my wing that are not as well off as other kids," Salas said.

"She still comes in every single day and makes valuable contributions," McGaha said. "We’re so proud of her and so thankful for everything she does."