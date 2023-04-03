Seniors offer invaluable service to Hillsborough County teachers, students

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor received a rousing welcome Monday from a group of Tampa seniors known as "Castor's Classroom Champions."

They're part of a larger group in Hillsborough County known as "Classroom Grandparents." They tutor, mentor and assist teachers and students. Until recently, they made $3 an hour. It’s not a money-making endeavor, but that's not why they do it.

"I think the value is the hugs they get," said Castor. "But it allows them to be productive and to be of service. It’s just a stipend that doesn’t affect their retirement."

Thanks to new federal funding, "Castor's Classroom Champions" got a raise to $4 an hour.

Linda Jones was a bus driver for 29 years. Now she's a champion, helping run the Hope Lab at Booker T. Washington Elementary School. They take in donated clothes and other goods for kids who need them.

The kids call her Grandma.

"Sometimes the kids come in and say, ‘Grandma Jones, I need a pair of shoes.’ We give them a pair of shoes. It’s a good thing. I love it," she says.

AmeriCorps gave the new grant to the city last year. It also helps fund Seniors in Service, which offers training opportunities for grandparent volunteers to better serve the needs of students enrolled in Title-I elementary schools.

"It has enriched my life as well as the kids,'" said Edith Shepherd, who has been doing it for five years. "I look forward to going every day. I love them."

During an event Monday at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, they celebrated the ability to train more seniors, but more importantly, they celebrated purpose.



"I didn’t want to just sit down," says Edith. "I wanted to do something."

Now she says she can’t imagine anything better than helping kids.

More About Seniors in Service:

Seniors in Service provides solutions to community challenges by engaging volunteers aged 55+. Founded in 1984 as a non-profit 501(c)3, the organization helps at-risk seniors, children, veterans, and food-insecure individuals. Volunteers also benefit from staying active and purposeful. Seniors in Service serves 7500+ individuals annually in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco, engaging 1300+ volunteers in collaboration with 150+ community partners. Independent audits show over 94% of each dollar goes to program services.