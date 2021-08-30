Community to gather for funeral of Polk County deputy who died from COVID-19

article

One week after his death, loved ones, friends and colleagues will pay their final respects to a Polk County deputy who died following weeks of battling COVID-19.

The funeral service for Deputy Christopher Broadhead will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Victory Church. He passed away last week after spending several weeks in the hospital.

Officials said there will not be a procession or a gravesite service. The service will be streamed through the Victory Church’s website and Facebook page:

Website: victorylakeland.online.church

Facebook page: facebook.com/victorylakeland

Outside the church, law enforcement honors will take place following the memorial service, including a fly-over and 21-gun salute.

"We are all devastated by this. He was a very energetic deputy, been with us for over a decade. Worked everything from patrol to homicide and was just a tremendous individual. A tremendous father," Sheriff Grady Judd said in the days following Broadhead's death. "He left behind three stepchildren and a 1- and 2-year-old baby. They never really got to know their father very well before he passed away. It’s very sad."

RELATED: COVID-19 taking toll on Bay Area law enforcement

He was with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since November 2011. Broadhead joined the agency as a patrol deputy. He served as a property crimes detective, robbery detective, and homicide detective. He was most recently assigned to the Southeast District in the Lake Wales area of Polk County.

He was awarded a medal of valor in 2013 and meritorious service medal in 2017, as well as several division and department commendations and a sheriff's commendation during his 10 years with PCSO.

The University of Florida graduate was married to a former Deputy, Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead. They had two daughters together – ages 2 and 1 – and Chris was a stepfather to Elisa’s three other children.

MORE: With COVID-19 misinformation on social media, Polk sheriff stresses importance of listening to doctors

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Central Florida Ronald McDonald House at www.rmhccf.org.



Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to the Broadhead family may do so through Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. by heading over to the agency's website.

Deputy Broadhead is one of three local officers who died from related to COVID-19 within the past week.

Advertisement

Manatee County Deputy Douglas Clark, who had been with the sheriff’s office since 2008, passed away on Thursday after a two-week battle with COVID. Officer Michael Weiskopf, a veteran of the St. Petersburg Police Department, lost his life Friday after battling the virus for about a month.

