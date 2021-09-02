Community to pay final respects to Manatee County deputy who died from COVID-19

article

Loved ones, friends and colleagues will offer their final farewells to a Manatee County deputy who passed away from COVID-19 last week.

Deputy Douglas Clark had been with the sheriff's office since 2008. The 67-year-old served in the Corrections Bureau for 13 years, most recently overseeing inmate work projects in the jail's Road Gang Unit. The sheriff's office described Clark was a hard worker and approached each day with a positive attitude.

He died last Thursday after a two-week battle with the virus. His vaccination status was never disclosed.

Deputy Clark's memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at Simmons Loop Baptist Church in Riverview. A line of duty ceremony with full law enforcement honors will take place following the service.

He is one of three local officers who died from COVID-complications within the past two weeks. On Tuesday, a service was held to honor Officer Michael Weiskopf of St. Petersburg. On Monday, the community paid their final respects to Polk County Deputy Christopher Broadhead.