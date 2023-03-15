Computer searches focus on testimony at the trial of ice cream man accused of revenge murders

After days of testimony from survivors, an ex-wife, and a former co-worker of Michael Keetley, prosecutors shifted their focus to his computer searches Wednesday as they called an FDLE crime lab analyst to the stand.

Keetley – a former ice cream man – is charged with murdering two men and injuring six others on Thanksgiving Day in 2010, in what prosecutors say was both a case of revenge and mistaken identity.

On Wednesday, the jury heard about Keetley's obsession with hunting down the men who robbed and shot him during his ice cream route in January 2010. Prosecutors say Keetley became frustrated and grew impatient with the police investigation, so he launched his own search in person and online.

FDLE crime lab analyst Connie Bell testified that she was asked by investigators to do a deep dive into Keetley's computer searches. "They [the detectives) requested particular search terms", she explained.

Prosecutors say Keetley believed a man who went by the name "Creeper" was involved and that he lived on Ocean Mist Court in Ruskin. Prosecutor Lindsey Hodges asked Bell "when you searched the word "Creeper" how many times did you get a hit?"

"There were 185 hits on that particular term," replied Bell.

"How many times did you get hit on the laptop for Ocean Mist?" asked Hodges.

"92," answered Bell after looking at a large screen in the courtroom with her report.

Eleven months after the armed robbery, prosecutors say Keetley would gun down six men sitting on a porch on Ocean Mist Court, killing two brothers, Juan and Sergio Guitron, and injuring four. Some of the survivors say the shooter was dressed like a law enforcement officer and asking about someone called "Creeper."

They described him holding a pump action shotgun or long gun. Keetley owns a Glock .45 handgun. Police recovered the magazine but not the gun. Prosecutors believe he modified it before the killings.

Bell, the FDLE expert, says several types of gun models and searches were found in his deleted file. But, under cross-examination, the defense pointed out key terms that were not found on Keetley’s computer, including, "Glock conversion kit" and "Glock modification kit". "I believe that is correct," confirmed Bell.

Bell also agreed with the defense that she had no way of knowing who was using the computer during the searches. Keetley and his parents were living together during the time frame of the computer searches and had access to the laptop.

On Tuesday, a machinist who makes precision metal parts testified that Keetley asked him if he knew how to modify a gun. Wesley Smith – a regular customer on Keetley’s ice cream truck route –- said most of their conversations centered around firearms. Smith testified that there are modification kits made for Glock firearms and when asked by Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Johnson "does the Glock appear like a long gun once the modification kit is attached?", Smith responded, "It does."

Tomorrow the lead detective in the case is expected to take the stand.

Keetley is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder, in what prosecutors say was to be an act of vigilante justice. But the say he targeted the wrong men. None of them were involved in the robbery and shooting of Michael Keetley.