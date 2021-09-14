Congressional candidate seeks stalking injunction over 'Russian Ukrainian hit squad' threat

article

Secretly recorded calls, Russian hit jobs, and two political rivals were all part of a lengthy court hearing in Pinellas County.

Anna Paulina Luna, who is running for the 13th District congressional seat being vacated by gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, was locked in a heated battle with William Braddock. But last month, he dropped out of the race.

That hasn’t stopped Luna from pursuing a straining order against Braddock.

In a handwritten petition filled by Luna in June, she asked a judge for a stalking injunction against Braddock, claiming she is in fear for her life. She wrote that Braddock was plotting to kill her.

Some of those shocking allegations might stem from a recorded call Braddock had with Erin Olszewski, a conservative activist, who also filed a restraining order against him.

In a hearing Tuesday, Olszewski testified she took the threats against her and Luna extremely seriously and even sent her children away for their safety.

"I didn't know what he was going to do to them or me. Where’s the retaliation? He said he would get someone else to do it. That’s scary. I don't know who this guy is," she tearfully explained.

In the 30-minute taped call, Braddock said he had a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad ready to take out Luna.

"I call up my Russian Ukrainian hit squad and in 24 hours they send me pictures of her disappearing," Braddock is heard saying.

After this evidence was brought to police, they concluded there was no probable cause to arrest or charge Braddock with a crime.

This summer, a Pinellas judge did grant Luna and Olszewski a temporary injunction against him, but they want it to be permanent.

After a full day of proceedings Tuesday, the judge continued the case to September 24 at 1 p.m.

