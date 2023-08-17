Convicted killer accused of raping, strangling 9-year-old asks Tampa judge to keep him off death row

Prosecutors said Granville Ritchie never showed any mercy to a young girl he murdered, but now, he's asking a Tampa judge to keep him off death row.

In May 2014, Felecia Williams was only nine years old when prosecutors said she was betrayed by family friend Eboni Wiley, who left her alone and in the care of a monster.

Ritchie, molested and strangled the child to death, and Wiley – hoping to protect herself – helped with a cover-up. She admitted on the stand during Ritchie’s trial, that she lied to police during the investigation.

In 2019, Ritchie was convicted of child rape and murder, and the following year in September 2020, Ritchie was sentenced to death by a jury.

Now, he is demanding a do-over of his sentence.

Recently, the Florida Supreme Court rejected his request, but in his latest appeal in state court, he’s asking for police records and documents from multiple agencies. He is looking for any legal errors that could help him get a second chance on appeal.

Prosecutors call it a fishing expedition and Tampa Judge Michel Sisco wants to make sure it doesn’t turn into that.

"I’m not interested in just full scale fishing expeditions, but rather a more targeted request that could potentially lead to a colorful claim, and obviously, I would find the defendant is entitled to it," Sisco said.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, the court got an update on documents that have been turned over and what evidence still needs to be given to Ritchie. That led to a quick ruling from Sisco.

"I am going to grant the defendants request for public records, solely in part, as it relates to any records from the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office by their child protective services," said Sisco.

If Ritchie finds any mistakes in those records, that could give him the legal grounds to fight his death sentence. Judge Sisco has scheduled two more hearings on this matter.