Convicted murderer Ronnie Oneal seeks new trial before final sentencing hearing

The loved ones of a mother and daughter who were brutally murdered in 2018 could learn whether a judge will amend a jury’s life in prison decision for the killer, but first the convicted man is making a last-ditch effort for a new trial.

About one month ago, a jury handed down a sentence of life in prison for Ronnie Oneal, who was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter – and attempting to kill his 8-year-old son at their Riverview home. His son testified against him during the murder trial.

On Friday, a judge will decide whether to approve the recommended sentence set by the jury, but first, she will hear a motion, filed on Oneal’s behalf, requesting a new trial. Oneal claims he was denied the ability to testify in court.

The motion was drafted by the defense attorney assigned to Oneal for the penalty phase of his trial. Oneal represented himself in court during his trial, at times yelling at jurors as he crafted a defense strategy against disturbing evidence and witness testimony.

An appointed public defender helping in closing arguments asked jurors to spare Oneal and instead send him to prison for life.

During the sentencing phase, a psychologist testified that Oneal was diagnosed with PTSD and delusional disorder. Oneal’s mother, who wanted to protect her identity, also told the jury about a random drive-by shooting that nearly took Oneal’s life just months before the murders.

At least one juror did decide against the death penalty. However, in Florida, jurors must be unanimous in their decision to recommend the death penalty. Instead, jurors suggested a sentence of life in prison, but the judge does have the option to alter the jury's decision.

The hearing is set to begin Friday morning.

