Tampa looter gets probation, mental health care for role in 2020 riot, must pay thousands to CVS

After making a plea deal with the state, and pleading guilty to her involvement in the looting and rioting that happened near University Mall in Tampa in May 2020, Promise Goodwine is a free woman.

"Ms. Goodwine you're going to be released from the Hillsborough County Jail some point later this afternoon," Judge Kimberly Fernandez said.

The last time Goodwine was in court, she was one step away from heading to prison for three years, but a doctor’s note saved her.

"This is like the third or fourth doctor that has evaluated her. It’s the first to come back that’s she's incompetent to proceed," explained her attorney Bryant Camareno.

RELATED A lot has changed in the year since Tampa riots, but some say there’s still work to be done

Now, months later she is back from a state hospital and agreed to 36 months of probation that includes mental health treatment. She also has to pay $5,874.47 to CVS.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from the CVS store on Fowler Avenue showed the chaos as a mob broke through the rollup metal gate of the store.

Dozens of looters raided the store as terrified CVS workers ran for their lives. Looters trashed the store and stole whatever they could get their hand on in a matter of minutes.

Prosecutors say Goodwine was caught red-handed on surveillance video.

She was arrested and charged with several felonies, including inciting a riot, burglary, and grand theft.

Now, 17 months later, Goodwine's case has been resolved, however she will also be connected to one of the worst days in Tampa history.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app