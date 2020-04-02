Coronavirus cases in Florida jump by over 1,200; deaths hit 144

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state has risen by 1,235 since Wednesday evening's update as the virus spreads and as more people get tested across the state. That marks the largest single-day increase in cases thus far.

The total number of cases in Florida is now 9,008. The number of deaths Thursday evening hit 144, an increase of 43 in the last 24 hours. One of those was in Pinellas County, officials said. An 85-year-old man was the sixth death in the county. Two women, ages 68 and 86, died in Hillsborough, the county's fourth and fifth victims. Polk and Sarasota also recorded new deaths.

Of the 9,008 cases, 8,694 are Florida residents while 314 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

A total of 80,356 people have been tested in the state so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 404

Pinellas: 273

Sarasota: 110

Manatee: 89

Sumter: 66

Polk: 103

Citrus: 27

Hernando: 34

Pasco: 66

Highlands: 24

DeSoto: 8

Hardee: 1

A total of 1,167 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state is not providing a total number of "recovered" coronavirus cases.

Hardee became the last Bay Area county to report a case Wednesday evening. With the virus spreading to new areas of the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis decided to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, which he says will go into effect overnight tonight.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

