Coronavirus cases in Florida near 51,000 in Sunday update; 2,237 deaths
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 740 since yesterday morning as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 50,867.
The number of deaths has reached 2,237, an increase of 5 since Friday's update.
Of the 50,867 cases, 49,547 are Florida residents while 1,320 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.
Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:
Hillsborough: 1,883
Pinellas: 1,173
Sarasota: 586
Manatee: 974
Sumter: 253
Polk: 869
Citrus: 119
Hernando: 109
Pasco: 349
Highlands: 113
DeSoto: 115
Hardee: 77
The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Sunday, 9,381 people had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.
A total of 872,1916 people have been tested in the state as of Saturday-- about 4% of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.
After two peaks in early and mid-April, the state’s curve has generally flattened over the last few weeks. In the last 30 days, the state has averaged just under 700 new cases per day. That’s down to a level that the health care system can handle, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
SOURCE: Florida Department of Health
As Florida continues taking steps to ease restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health experts say new cases and more deaths are expected.
Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.
The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.
