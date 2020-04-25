Coronavirus cases in Florida rise more than 300 overnight; total cases reach 30,839

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 306 overnight as the virus spreads and as more people are tested across the state. The total number of cases in Florida is now 30,839.

The number of deaths has reached 1,055, an increase of 9 since Friday's evening update.

Of the 30,839 cases, 29,996 are Florida residents while 843 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 1,041

Pinellas: 677

Sarasota: 318

Manatee: 497

Sumter: 169

Polk: 400

Citrus: 95

Hernando: 89

Pasco: 233

Highlands: 76

DeSoto: 24

Hardee: 10

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered' coronavirus patients or those currently hospitalized. As of Friday, 4,849 had been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 334,974 people have been tested in the state as of Friday -- about 1.5% of the population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

After a higher-than-average number of new cases late last week, Florida's curve again seemed to be flattening. The number of new cases reported over the last four days has averaged about 800 per day, slightly less than the previous two weeks' average. But Thursday's new-case total was the highest since the state's peak early this month, according to the DOH.

Source: FDOH

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days. The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19. The number of non-Florida residents who have died from the coronavirus while in the state is not reported.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

