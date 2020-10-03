COVID-19 contact tracing underway after 2 top officials from TPA test positive for the virus

Tampa International Airport is undergoing contact tracing after two top officials tested positive for COVID-19, including the airport’s CEO.



The news came Friday after the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority revealed that two of their employees had tested positive for the virus. The release revealed that Tampa International’s CEO Joe Lopano, along with their Vice President of Communications Veronica Cintron, were the two employees infected.



The news comes after a big week for the airport. On Tuesday, TPA hosted a press conference to reveal a first-of-its-kind rapid, COVID-19 testing program for their passengers. The program allows travelers to get tested for the virus and find out their results before they get on their flight.



Also on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning flew back into town following their Stanley Cup victory and were met by a welcoming crowd out on the runway.



Lopano and Cintron attended both events where the media, airport personnel and the public were present.



Contact tracers have been working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the two TPA officials since news broke Friday, asking them to get tested as a precaution.



As a result of the two cases, TPA is now offering free, rapid COVID-19 tests to any airport employee and their immediate family if they have concerns that they may have contracted the virus.

Due to strict COVID-19 protocols at the airport, masks are required to be worn while inside. The airport is also sanitized frequently as a precaution.



TPA said that as of Friday, no other employees that had received a rapid test had tested positive for the virus.



According to TPA, Lopano and Cintron are said to be well, with Cintron experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms and Lopano experiencing none.

