Crews begin pumping millions of gallons of treated wastewater from Piney Point into underground well

Beginning Tuesday in Manatee County, workers will start injecting water from the Piney Point phosphate plant into an underground well.

Studies have shown that the wastewater fed the red tide algae bloom that's caused problems for local waterways and the Gulf.

It also sparked a major lawsuit by several local environmental groups, alleging that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and other groups long mishandled the site.

Water flowing from Piney Point.

Justin Tramble, the executive director of the Tampa Bay Water Keeper, says research is currently being done to see if there are long-lasting impacts from the Piney Point disaster.

READ: DEP signs off on plan to shut down Piney Point for good by 2024

"I think it’s important to note that we’re only two years removed from one of the worst environmental disasters that Tampa Bay has ever seen, probably the state has seen with the Piney Point disaster," Tramble said.

Piney Point reservoirs.

The well was completed by Ft. Myers-based Youngquist Brothers, Inc., working with consultants ASRus of Tampa and Manatee County Utilities staff.

RELATED: Piney Point wastewater leak: A history of the former phosphate plant site

The well will be used to safely dispose of Piney Point's process water into a confined saltwater aquifer more than a half mile below the surface. That process water—which will be drained from the reservoirs atop nearby phosphogypsum stacks—will be pre-treated before injection. Work on the pre-treatment facility has been underway since earlier this year.

Aerial view of Piney Point.

The process depends on the weather because the technology crews are using will get the water level down until the rainy season.

About four million gallons a day will be injected underground.

Officials say about 50 million gallons have already been siphoned out of the stack and treated to remove pollutants. The goal to close down the site completely is set for spring of 2024.