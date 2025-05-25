Crews contain 400-acre brush fire within Alafia River State Park: HCFR

The Brief Crews have contained a 400-acre brush fire within the Alafia River State Park, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. 22 HCFR units were called to the scene, and they engaged in firefighting efforts for several hours. Hillsborough County officials said that this was the biggest brush fire they've dealt with so far this season in the county.



A 400-acre brush fire at Alafia River State Park near Thatcher Road has been contained, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

22 HCFR units were called to the scene, and they engaged in firefighting efforts for several hours.

The smoke could be seen and smelled throughout the surrounding area.

Residents in the surrounding areas should be aware that smoke or the smell of smoke may be present throughout the night.

The Florida Forestry Service helped HCFR to build lines around the fire.

Big picture view:

Hillsborough County officials said that this was the biggest brush fire they've dealt with so far this season in the county.

Crews have demobilized most of their units but will continue monitoring the area for continued safety assurance.

HCFR says that no injuries have been reported, and no structures were damaged.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

