Crystal River gets COVID-19 vaccine pod for seniors

Western Citrus County is the latest area to receive a vaccination pod from the state for those over the age of 65.

"We think it’s important here in Crystal River and throughout Citrus County to be able to receive that senior coverage rate over 50%," Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday. "Statewide, we’re over 54%. Here, we’re in the 40s. So, we want to be able to increase that."

The governor said 3,300 doses will be provided at the site, located at 579 Southeast U.S. Highway 19. Pre-registration for vaccination sites in Florida can be found on the state’s website.

The state announced similar vaccination locations in Polk and Pasco counties on Wednesday.

In addition, DeSantis said two Walgreens locations in the county will begin administering the vaccine:

310 NE U.S. Hwy 19 in Crystal River

104 South Apopka Avenue in Inverness

Appointments can be made at Walgreens.com. The first round of appointments at this location begins Friday. DeSantis said 80 appointments will be made every day on weekdays and 60 will be available on Saturdays and Sundays.

