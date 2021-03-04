CVS to vaccinate K-12 teachers, day care workers of all ages in Florida

Teachers, day care workers, and all school staff are now able to get the vaccine at CVS, regardless of age, in the state of Florida -- assuming they can get an appointment.

The announcement from the pharmacy chain came Wednesday, the same day Governor Ron DeSantis’ new eligibility order went into effect. As part of his executive order, K-12 school workers over the age of 50 are able to book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, CVS is part of a federal program that taps major pharmacy chains to help distribute the vaccine. The retailer says, as a participant in a federal program, it’s decided to follow the federal guidelines for eligibility.

President Joe Biden administration’s guidelines now allow all day care workers, preschool teachers, and any K-12 school employee -- from bus drivers to cafeteria workers to speech therapists -- to be vaccinated.

Biden says his hope is for all school employees and child-care workers to have their first dose by the end of March.

Teachers celebrated the news, saying vaccinations will make things much safer in schools where social distancing isn’t a reality.

"You are in a confined classroom, every day, where there is no 6-foot distancing and some teachers say not even two-foot distancing," said Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers.

CVS says the new policy change applies in all of its pharmacies across the country where the vaccine is currently being offered.

Participating locations are fairly limited outside of South Florida. As of Thursday morning, just four CVS locations in the Bay Area currently offer the shot, but more should join as more supply becomes available.

It’s yet to be determined whether more pharmacy chains participating in the federal vaccine program, including Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, and Winn Dixie, will follow suit and change their eligibility guidelines as well.

LINK: To check the availability of vaccine appointments, head to the CVS website.