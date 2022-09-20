Cuban sandwiches are a lesson in history, author shows

A new book combines Hispanic heritage and a popular Tampa menu item: the Cuban sandwich.

The book "The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers," was co-written by Andrew Huse, Bárbara Cruz, and Jeff Houck.

Huse told FOX 13 he was inspired to help write the book by the history around the Cuban sandwich's rise to fame. Huse says the Cuban sandwich, once called a mixto, become a symbol for a displaced Cuban people.

What separates a Tampa Cuban sandwich from the others is the diversity of ingredients. From mayonnaise to mustard to ham and salami, everyone's flavor is different.

Book cover "Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers"

The sandwich base is layers of pork, Swiss cheese and pickles on a flaky Cuban bread roll. Variations beyond those three ingredients both divide and unite Americans and Cubans, alike.

Huse said when he's in the mood for a great Cuban sandwich in Tampa, there are almost too many options. However, his go-tos are the Boozy Pig, the Colombia (with a side of bean soup), and La Segunda.

The book is called "The Cuban Sandwich: a History in Layers." It’s available on Amazon.

The authors interviewed artisans who have perfected the art of the Cuban sandwich and the book includes tips and expert insight for making Cuban sandwiches at home.