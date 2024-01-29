Culinary Arts program lifts students from tough times to professional kitchens

They went from living on the streets to living their dreams.

Metropolitan Ministries' Culinary Arts program has helped hundreds of students who have a passion for cooking to sharpen their skills, grow their confidence and eventually, get hired in a professional kitchen. We met a couple of graduates who are now chopping, searing and sautéing their way to success at one of Tampa's top restaurants.

Rizalina Robbins and Kuvawn "Chef Poppa" Phelps were brought together by difficult circumstances.

"I was homeless and living in a car with my daughter," Robbins said.

Rizalina Robbins





"I was just released from jail," said Phelps. "I was tired of my past history, and I wanted to turn my life around."



But they shared some things in common: a love for cooking and hope for a fresh start.



"I figured the only thing that would turn my life around," Phelps said, "if I thought of my purpose, my passion."



Passion led them to Metropolitan Ministries' Culinary Arts program. Launched in 2013, it offers a 15-week course made up of 12 training modules and a 3-week externship.

Kuvawn "Chef Poppa" Phelps





They've helped about 500 students get hands-on experience in professional kitchens, like Metro Ministries' Tampa campus, their catering company Inside the Box, or Levy Restaurants, the concessionaire for the Tampa Bay Rays.



"It teaches them all that classical training that you get at culinary school, but it kind of condenses down to what you really need to do your job," said Chef Cliff Barsi, Vice President of Social Enterprise and Food Services at Metropolitan Ministries. "Plus, they get paid while they're there."

Students take externships at restaurants like Water Street's Boulon Brasserie with the goal of being hired full-time.



"We take these students that just come right out of that program, have them come in and work in a live, real kitchen so they can get the experience and see if it's something that they like," said Jeff Gigante, Co-Founder at Next Level Brands Hospitality. 'I'm always happy and we'll take as many as we can get.'"

Events like Tampa Bay Food Fight, happening Jan. 30 at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa help students get a foot in the door, introducing them to restaurants across the region and potential employers. It also raises funding for the Culinary Arts program and students who otherwise couldn't afford it.



"'Poppa' and Rizalina, they're just two examples of how proud I am of what they've done, because they do all the hard work," Barsi said. "We are just there to help them along the way."



You can now find both graduates inside the Boulon kitchen as hired employees. On any given day, Phelps might be whipping up Caesar salad from scratch while Robbins can be heard singing while stirring. Her mom said that's how you add extra love.



"My mom is my everything," Robbins said, "but she's in heaven right now."

"To be honest, I'm living a dream," Phelps said.

While the recipe for success comes together differently for everyone, one ingredient that can never be substituted is passion. And they've got a lot of it.



"Follow your dreams," Robbins said. "Don't let nobody tell you what you can and cannot do. And just love what you do."



"I came in as a student and I feel like I left as a teacher," said Phelps.



Metro's Culinary Arts program is open to any qualified applicant in the community. You don't have to be a resident or client.



The Tampa Bay Food Fight is Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, featuring chefs from top Saint Petersburg and Tampa restaurants, competing to be crowned "Best in the Bay."

Tickets are sold out but you can still donate to the program.