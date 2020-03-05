Currently 'no plans' to cancel or postpone WrestleMania, March Madness amid coronavirus outbreak

article

The organizers of major sporting and entertainment events are monitoring as the first COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Florida were announced this week.

Those organizers say they are staying in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health. Despite the confirmed coronavirus cases in the Tampa Bay area, the WWE told FOX 13 on Thursday morning it has plans to move forward with its WrestleMania 36 event at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on April 5.

“The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay,” said Adam Hopkins, senior director of communications for WWE. “We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.”

Around 80,000 fans from all around the world are expected to come to Tampa Bay for WrestleMania week.

Meanwhile, the road to the Final Four stops in Tampa on March 19 and 21 at Amalie Arena when the University of South Florida hosts the first two rounds of the NCAA March Madness tournament. The organization, this week, announced it is setting up a coronavirus advisory panel to guide its response to the outbreak. As of Thursday morning, the organization said it is not ready to cancel its championships.

In a statement on its website, “The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.

“We are actively monitoring COVID-19 in the United States and will make recommendations on competition based on the evolving medical protocols established by the CDC, NIH and state and local authorities,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. “We are in daily contact with the CDC and are advising leadership on the Association’s response to this outbreak.” Hainline went on to say, “Given the fluid situation, the advisory panel will meet regularly and provide valuable insight and expertise as the Association navigates this complicated public health challenge.”

Then there is the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is set for March 13-15. Once again, organizers said they are monitoring the coronavirus developments along with updates from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health-- with no plans as of now to cancel the event.

These major events this month in Tampa come as officials in Miami postpone one of Florida’s biggest music festivals over coronavirus concerns. The Ultra Music Festival was set to start on March 20th. Organizers had planned on setting up the event March 5. The Miami Herald reported that organizers may wait postpone until 2021, but organizers have not confirmed this report.

The bottom line for Tampa Bay, at the moment, is there are no changes planned for major sporting events in March and April. Whether coronavirus fears keep people at home regardless remains to be seen.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

