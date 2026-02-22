Temple Terrace culinary scene finds 'safe haven' at Burger Vault

The Brief A burger joint that specializes in both classic and dressed-up burgers is in the heart of Temple Terrace. Burger Vault, located on 56th Street, also offers chicken, grilled or fried, for those who don't do beef. Like any good burger place, they also offer stacks of doctored french fries and handcrafted milkshakes.



When starting the Burger Vault, the concept behind the business required the best quality meat in the market.

Creating the best flame-grilled fresh-to-order burgers needs to start with the best ingredients, so the team behind the restaurant did the homework, visiting more than 20 farms before finding the one that met their standards.

What they're saying:

"Burger Vault, it's a place where we specialize in burgers mostly," Osama Alshoul said. He's the manager of the location on 56th Street in Temple Terrace.

"We try to do the combination between... the Middle Eastern concept combination with an American concept,"Alshoul said.

That means they use Halal beef and follow the strict dietary guidelines and sanitation rules for a cleaner, more pure meat.

"We have a high-grade and high-quality meat that we tested out more than 20 places that they sell meat. We tested out like more than 20 farms for a whole month till we found a specific one that meets our standards," Alshoul said.

Most of the menu is beef related because it's their specialty as the Burger Vault.

They will create the classic burger for a first time guest, but a regular may wish to try all the options, from the BBQ burger to the Waygu Burger.

Why you should care:

Their sauces are all homemade in house, and everything on the menu is made to order right there in front of the customers.

"We do have an open kitchen," Alshoul said. "They see the kitchen and they see like how their food is getting cooked."

Plus, they do cater to the crowd that doesn't eat beef or even meat at all.

"For the people who doesn't eat beef. So we do also have the chicken, a grilled chicken and a crispy chicken. Also we have vegetarian options and vegan options," Alshoul said. "We trying to include everybody. So we have like our products, they have also a gluten-free, so we can try to make them feel welcomed."

What's next:

You can visit the Burger Vault seven days a week. They open at 11 a.m. each day. You can find their full hours and menu on their website here.