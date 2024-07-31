Cyberattack against OneBlood delaying deliveries of donated blood across Florida

The nonprofit OneBlood is facing a ransomware attack on its software system.

OneBlood officials say they were alerted to the attack on Monday, and have been continuing operations manually.

"We are still collecting, testing, processing and distributing blood throughout our service area," Susan Forbes, the Senior VP of Communications & PR for OneBlood said. "But we've moved to manual processes. And what that does is it reduces your capacity."

The Florida Hospital Association says hospitals are always prepared for natural disasters and emergencies, but that this type of attack presents different types of challenges.

"It may be occurring over many days," Mary Mayhew, the President & CEO of the Florida Hospital Association said. "It is a statewide impact. OneBlood supplies between 80 and 90% of all the blood for all the hospitals in Florida. This is a cyberattack on a critical, lifesaving resource."

The cyberattack has delayed deliveries of blood and platelet units to hospitals around the state.

"We are operating well below 100% of the typical daily supply that hospitals receive of blood," Mayhew said.

Hospitals don’t know if they will get the full shipment of blood units each day.

Level one trauma centers like Tampa General Hospital rely on massive amounts of blood and platelets every day.

"The level one trauma center," TGH Executive VP and Chief Physician Executive Dr. Peggy Duggan said. "But also, our OB practice is incredibly high risk, and lots of those women need transfusions and blood. Transplant, very busy, transplant program. And then a growing, really large oncology program."

Dr. Duggan says they’re managing the supply, and assessing which patients and procedures are the highest priority, while still maintaining a substantial supply for emergencies.

TGH says it’s coordinating with doctors to keep every patient on track and prioritize the most critical situations.

"We're just really working hard to make sure we know what we have and who needs what they need, and timing that well," Duggan said.

She says they are still getting shipments of blood and platelets, but in a smaller supply.

"But they have the product, which, I think if we were short blood, it would be an entirely different conversation," Duggan said. "It's getting out the door. It's just slower."

OneBlood says there’s not a timeline yet for when the system could be restored.

It says cybersecurity specialists are working with local, state and federal agencies to assess the situation and bring the system back online.

OneBlood says it’s still working to determine whether any confidential information was compromised in the cyberattack.

In response to the cyberattack, AdventHealth shared the following statement:

"We have implemented blood conservation protocols to ensure our patients receive the care they need, and are taking steps to proactively respond to this rapidly evolving situation."

Orlando Health shared the following statement:

"Orlando Health is aware of OneBlood’s software issue. We are working with them to manage the situation so our patients may continue to receive essential blood products."

