Dade City garage fire erupts from malfunctioning lithium‑ion batteries: PCFR

Pasco County Fire Rescue crews contained a garage fire early Wednesday morning that ignited in a Dade City home from malfunctioning lithium‑ion batteries.

The backstory:

PCFR says at around 3 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene on Colwell Court, where heavy flames were coming from the garage of a home.

Crews kept the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

Damage to the home was limited due to the garage door being closed during the blaze, PCFR said.

Investigators deemed the fire as accidental, finding that the malfunctioning batteries caused nearby materials in the garage to catch fire.

Safety Reminder:

Fire officials are reminding residents that lithium-ion batteries — commonly used in our everyday devices— are generally safe but can become dangerous if damaged, overheated or improperly charged.

PCFR recommends the following safety tips:

Use only the charger and battery made for your device.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Unplug devices once fully charged.

Charge batteries in a cool, open area.

Keep batteries away from heat and flammable items.

Replace batteries that are swollen, damaged or unusually hot.