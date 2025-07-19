Dark web investigation leads to Brandon man with over 1,000 child porn files: HCSO

The Brief A dark web investigation has led to a Brandon man with over 1,000 child porn files, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 46-year-old Jerome Cristina IV also had over 20 grams of marijuana in a shed, packed in quantities consistent with drug distribution, according to investigators. Cristina IV is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.



A weeks-long investigation into recent activity on the dark web has ended with the arrest of a Brandon man after Hillsborough County detectives say they found over 1,000 graphic files of child porn.

Along with the child porn, 46-year-old Jerome Cristina IV also had over 20 grams of marijuana in a shed, packed in quantities consistent with drug distribution, according to investigators.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested Cristina IV at his home on East Morgan Street on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says that the dark web can be complex, but his team was able to track this criminal down.

What they're saying:

"The Dark Web may be complex, but it's no match for the dedication and expertise of our deputies," said Chronister. "If you harm children, we will find you. If you hide online, we will track you down. And when we knock, it will be too late."

Cristina IV is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana.

