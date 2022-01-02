Davenport woman killed in New Year’s Day crash

article

Polk County deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of 83-year-old Helen McDonald, of Davenport, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say McDonald was headed south on US 27 when, for unknown reasons, she crossed the grass median, traveled across three northbound lanes and onto the east shoulder and hit a power pole.

She was taken to an area hospital where she died.

US 27 was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.

