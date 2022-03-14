DCF failed to protect Sarasota 6-year-old from her own mother, jury finds

A Sarasota County jury has ruled against Florida’s Department of Children and Families. The jury decided the agency failed to protect a 6-year-old girl from her own mother after her mother tried to kill her.

The jury awarded $28 million to the child's grandparents who are now her legal guardians. However, Florida law states the maximum they can receive is $200,000, unless the Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis approve more.

That's a lot of money, which the family’s lawyers say will help them provide her with care, but for them, it’s not about the money.

Their lawyers say the verdict is a reminder that things need to change within DCF.

MORE: Future of child welfare cases in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco counties uncertain as state, Eckerd part ways

The case dates back to June 2015, when an investigation was launched after a parent was charged with attempted murder of her daughter.

"It's very tough on her with the nightmares, and then can’t get no sleep, and the pain she goes through," said the girl's grandfather.

Photos from the original crime scene after a mother allegedly tried to kill her daughter

Sarasota police said they found the 6-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds on her stomach. She was wrapped in a pink comforter and small adhesive bandages had been placed over her wounds.

Police arrested the girl's mother. Investigators said she had a history of being ‘mentally unfit.’ Twelve hours before she was arrested, they say she had threatened suicide.

DCF had been called to the house, but left the woman with her daughter.

"It is incumbent on our state to make right what our state made wrong," said attorney Damian Mallard.

Mallard and attorney Alan Perez represented the family in the case. They said DCF failed to follow its own protocols in the case. They said DCF investigators did not call police for records that would have shown the mother's mental state.

MORE: 'I still deal with nightmares': Former foster child recalls Eckerd Connects experiences

"It's obvious [that] this goes beyond just two child protection investigators, that there’s a systematic problem," said Mallard.

Attorney Perez agreed.

"This case is, and always has been, about the protection of children and what happens when these investigators don’t have immediate access to all the important information, when they are investigating a present and impending danger. [That] is what happened in this case," said Perez.

A Sarasota County jury sided with the child's lawyers, to the tune of $28 million. Attorney Mallard said the verdict shows change is needed within DCF.

"We are hopeful that by shedding light on this, the Legislature and the powers that be at DCF will change the way they do these investigations, making sure they identify the parents and making sure these investigators have immediate access to these local police reports so they can find this information out and you don’t have half of the staff doing it one way and half the staff doing it wrong," said Mallard.

By shedding light on their case, the family hopes DCF will prevent another tragedy from happening.

"It's sorrowful. It hurts your heart just knowing that another kid could be hurt like this. It’s horrible," said the girl's grandfather.

Advertisement

DCF did not return FOX 13's calls or e-mails for comment on the case.