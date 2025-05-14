Deadly Largo crash raises questions about past ‘racing’ case against University of Miami football player

The Brief A deadly Largo crash is raising questions about a past ‘racing’ case against a University of Miami football player. So far, no charges have been filed, and Largo Police are continuing their investigation, which could take two to three weeks. Authorities say Adarius Hayes, a linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, was driving a Dodge Durango that collided with another vehicle in Largo, killing two children and a woman.



New questions are emerging about whether a University of Miami football player involved in a deadly crash this past weekend should have been behind the wheel at all.

Authorities say Adarius Hayes, a linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes, was driving a Dodge Durango that collided with another vehicle in Largo, killing two children and a woman. A 10-year-old and a 4-year-old boy were killed, their father was severely injured and his partner, Gail Price, was also killed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Largo father is in the ICU after a tragic crash that claimed the lives of his children and his girlfriend.

So far, no charges have been filed, and Largo Police are continuing their investigation, which could take two to three weeks.

Prior racing charge dropped earlier this year

FOX 13 has uncovered that Hayes had a prior citation for street racing in Miami-Dade County just months before the fatal crash.

In September 2024, he was cited for racing another vehicle at speeds over 90 miles per hour on U.S. 41 in a residential area. If convicted, Florida law would have required a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.

Adarius Hayes, a linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes.

However, prosecutors dropped the case in February 2025, just one month before Hayes was issued two additional speeding tickets.

Was his football status a factor?

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, led by Katherine Fernandez Rundle, dropped the racing case after the officer involved reportedly said he had "no recollection of the incident", which had only occurred five months earlier.

FOX 13 asked whether Hayes’ status as a football player for the University of Miami—where Fernandez Rundle is an alumna—played a role in the decision to drop the charges. A spokesperson denied any connection.

What they're saying:

"The officer said he had no recollection of the incident. As such, any criminal defense attorney would not advise their client to plead to something when there is no recollection by the officer," said Lisette Valdes-Valle, Public Information Officer.

Court records also show that officer body camera footage was listed as part of the discovery. FOX 13 asked about that video and has not received a response.

More speeding citations since February

Since the dropped case, Hayes has been cited for speeding twice:

March 1, 2025 — Cited for going 84 mph in a 55 in Clearwater. He chose to pay a fine and take a driving course.

March 29, 2025 — Cited for going 80 mph in a 45 in Miami-Dade.

Ongoing investigation

Hayes has not been charged in connection with the crash that killed three people in Largo.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing and could take several weeks.

FOX 13 has also reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the attorney who represented Hayes in the earlier street racing case.

We will have the latest on our website as we learn more.

