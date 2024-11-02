Deadly shooting at Waffle House in Riverview, deputies searching for suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was shot and killed at a Waffle House in Riverview early on Saturday morning and deputies are still searching for the suspect, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about a shooting at the Waffle House on 301 in Riverview.

When deputies responded, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. According to authorities, he died at the scene.

HCSO believes that the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim and fled. The suspect is still on the run, but HCSO says they believe there is no danger to the public at this time.

An investigation is underway. So far, deputies believe the two were not together at the restaurant but don't know if they knew each other.

Investigators are interviewing multiple witnesses and are gathering security video from nearby businesses.

HCSO is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect, to please call 1-800-873-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

