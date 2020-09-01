Defense's request denied for body camera footage from shooting at Tampa officer's home

In order to mount a vigorous defense, Christopher Bevan's public defender, Elizabeth Beardsley is asking prosecutors to hand over investigators' notes, files, records and, officer body camera footage from the day 15-year-old Bradley Hulett was shot and killed at a Tampa police officer's house.

"Judge, I know there were deputies wearing body cameras as a pilot program last fall," said Beardsley.

She also advised the judge she doesn't want to be bombarded with evidence at the eleventh hour.

"We want to make sure that we don't receive a whole bunch of calls on the eve of trial, so we want to make sure that we asked for them ahead of time," explained Beardsley.

15-year-old Christopher Bevan being booked into Hillsborough County Jail

However, prosecutor Chinwe Fossett says the defense is not entitled to any of it.

The tragedy unfolded in December 2019 with these four words: "Let's go scare Bradley."

Court records show that's what the son of Tampa police officer Edwin Perez told two friends as he picked the lock to his dad's bedroom and saw a gun sitting on a cabinet.

Perez's son, 15-year old Christopher Bevan, and another teen then headed to another bedroom with a loaded gun.

Investigators say Bevan grabbed the gun and asked, "What if it's loaded?" and pulled the trigger, shooting Hulett in the back of the head and killing him.

Bradley's parents, Meagan and Brad Hulett waited patiently for someone to face charges.

"When we talk about justice for our son, I don't see any other way that gets done unless the state attorney charges. I think that has to happen," said Brad Hulett.

In February, Bevan was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of his friend.

After hearing arguments on both sides, Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Melissa Polo denied all of the defense's requests.

Judge Polo said under Florida law, the defense is not entitled to a law enforcement officer's notes. A far as body camera footage and jailhouse calls, Judge Polo said there is no evidence any of that exists. If that changes, the defense can make a new request.

Bevan is back for another court hearing in November.