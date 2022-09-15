Dental records used to identify skeletal remains found in Hudson; no foul play suspected

Two days after the discovery of skeletal remains prompted a large law enforcement response in Hudson, investigators say they have identified the person who died.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said dental records were used to make an identification. The adult male, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, was known to stay in the area where his remains were found.

The man had not been seen since May 2022. Investigators said there is no foul play suspected in his death.

The skeletal remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a heavily wooded area about 20 yards off US-19, between Hudson Avenue and New York Avenue.

The view from SkyFOX showed investigators combing the area, which was surrounded by yellow police tape and spread with blue tarps and evidence markers.