Deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man at The Palm at Sand Lake apartments Wednesday night.

Dewayne Gallishaw Jr. is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the apartment for reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say before the shooting, there was an altercation in an apartment with three people inside. That’s when, according to HCSO, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Investigators said the victim, who was in their mid-20s, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where they died.

Deputies say a bullet also went through the wall and struck a person in a nearby apartment.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person inside the apartment where shots rang out fought off the suspect and called 911.

Gallishaw is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and attempted first-degree murder.