Deputies arrest man accused in deadly shooting at Tampa apartment complex

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
Dewayne Gallishaw Jr. mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies have arrested a man they say shot and killed another man at The Palm at Sand Lake apartments Wednesday night.

Dewayne Gallishaw Jr. is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the apartment for reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say before the shooting, there was an altercation in an apartment with three people inside. That’s when, according to HCSO, someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. 

Investigators said the victim, who was in their mid-20s, was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where they died. 

Deputies say a bullet also went through the wall and struck a person in a nearby apartment. 

That person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A third person inside the apartment where shots rang out fought off the suspect and called 911. 

Gallishaw is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and attempted first-degree murder. 