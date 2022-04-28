Deputies investigate after vandal destroys parts of popular fountain in Safety Harbor

A popular fountain near Memorial Pier in Safety Harbor is wrapped in yellow tape after a vandal destroyed parts of the concrete ledges earlier this week.

"They actually pulled them out and threw them into the fountain area causing damage to the lights and pipe fixtures in there," said Maor Joe Ayoub. "Thank God it didn’t do any damage to the sculpture here, it's just a shame."

The mayor expects the repairs are likely to be in the thousands.

READ: HCSO: Man on meth bites deputy

"I would describe this area as the lobby to our beautiful hotel, something that's on display for everyone to see and for them to come in and cause this much destruction to such a beautiful piece of property, it is just awful," the mayor said.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the incident. Those who frequent the area were upset about what happened.

MORE: Man who vandalized South Florida gay pride crosswalk ordered to write 25-page essay on Pulse massacre

"I have no idea why they would want to do that," said Rick Kolhoff, a regular to the area.

"It is horrible, we've been working out twice at that fountain twice a week throughout the summer, hate to see that happen," said Langston Riddick, another regular.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on who may have vandalized the fountain, call PCSO.