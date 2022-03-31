Deputies looking for man with possible knowledge of unsolved Manatee County murder

article

In October 2020, detectives in Manatee County were looking for a man seen on surveillance video two years prior, standing inside a Wawa gas with a man who was later found murdered.

It turned out, the man inside the Wawa wasn't their suspect. He came forward and detectives ruled him out.

Now, it's been four years since 46-year-old Michael Angelo Jacoby Grantley's body was found in Bradenton. But detectives think they have a new lead.

Manatee County officials did not say how 22-year-old Lee Lashay Martin might have known Grantley, but they want to ask him what he knows about the murder.

Grantley's body was found the morning of January 15, 2018, about 30 yards south of 3500 26th Avenue East in Bradenton. A worker came across the body near an undeveloped piece of land, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to an arrest. To submit an anonymous tip and be eligible for the reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.