Tampa road resurfacing projects see major progress across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief Tampa transportation leaders said drivers are seeing smoother roads following months of successful resurfacing efforts across the city. Crews repaved 30 lane miles over the last quarter, splitting work between city crews and contractors. City leaders said increased equipment and staffing have significantly boosted paving capacity.



Tampa drivers are noticing smoother commutes as city officials report major progress in road resurfacing projects across multiple neighborhoods.

Tampa’s Mobility Director Brandon Campbell shared an update with City Council on Thursday, highlighting dozens of miles of roads that have been repaved in recent months. Council members praised city road crews for accelerating the pace of improvements and addressing long-standing concerns from residents.

What we know:

According to Campbell, crews repaved 30 lane miles of roadway over the last quarter. The work was split evenly between city resurfacing crews and outside contractors, allowing multiple projects to move forward at the same time.

Completed projects include sections of major roads such as Azeele Street, Swann Avenue and Lois Avenue in South Tampa, as well as Waters Avenue and Linebaugh Avenue in the Carrollwood area. Campbell also pointed to improvements on several side streets, including Henry Avenue, Yukon Street and Renfrow Place.

In the coming months, crews are expected to focus on McCoy Street in Port Tampa, along with several roads in the Ybor City area.

City officials said the purchase of a second resurfacing truck in 2024, along with replacing an older truck last year, has doubled the city’s paving capacity. According to the mobility department, crews paved 76 lane miles last year, a significant increase compared to previous years.

Officials said 21 lane miles were resurfaced in November alone, calling it another sign that the expanded paving program is paying off.

What they're saying:

Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin said the increased paving effort is making a noticeable difference citywide.

"We've accomplished more in the last two years than they probably have in the last 10 years on paving in a city," Clendenin said. "It's dramatic. I ran on a ‘pave our damn streets’ campaign. We are paving our damn streets and people all over the city of Tampa recognize it."

"I think the biggest complaint we get is the quality of our roads and to be able to show this to the public already, you know, what's done and what's coming, I think people are very grateful," added Councilman Guido Maniscalco.

What's next:

Campbell identified Gandy Boulevard, Bay to Bay Boulevard, and MacDill Avenue as major roads targeted for resurfacing later this year.