Deputies save man from jumping off Sunshine Skyway bridge after he tried to run deputy over, sheriff says

Manatee County deputies came to the rescue of a man trying to jump off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, shortly after the man tried to run a deputy over and led them on a chase.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, the sheriff's office said, when deputies saw a driver in a pickup truck swerving back and forth.

One deputy tried to pull over the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Scott Rapson, but he initially refused to stop.

Rapson eventually pulled to the side of the road, but as the deputy exited his patrol car, he saw a passenger exiting the pickup truck.

With the passenger out of the vehicle, the sheriff's office said Rapson sped toward the deputy and came within feet of hitting him. Investigators said Rapson then put the truck in reverse and again tried to hit the deputy, who retreated to his patrol car for cover.

Rapson then fled the scene, as the deputy stayed with the passenger and called out Rapson's location to the sheriff's office.

Other deputies located Rapson on State Road 64, but he again refused to stop and led them on a chase, eventually making his way onto northbound I-75.

(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office was able to deploy stop sticks, which damaged two of Rapson's tires. He continued to drive onto the Skyway Bridge as a sheriff's office helicopter hovered overhead.

Rapson stopped at the top of the Skyway near the center of the bridge and exited his vehicle. He then climbed partially over the barrier and had both legs hanging over the side, deputies said.

A detective and sergeant approached Rapson and began talking to him. As they talked, another detective was able to come up from behind and grab Rapson from the edge to pull him to safety.

Rapson was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, DUI, and fleeing to elude. He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.