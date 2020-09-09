Deputies search for men who robbed elderly victim at gunpoint inside Sun City Center home

Deputies are searching for two men who robbed an elderly victim at gunpoint inside a Sun City Center home.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the two masked suspects were dropped off by an SUV on the 300 block of Clubmanor Drive just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Investigators say the men entered an unlocked home, shoved the elderly victim into a chair and threatened them with a gun as they demanded pills. The victim told the suspects they didn't have any prescription drugs.

Suspect SUV (HCSO)

The suspects stole a wallet, credit cards and a cell phone before fleeing the scene on foot.

About two hours later, the men tried to use the victim's stolen credit cards at two separate gas stations in Ruskin and Ellenton, but both transactions were declined.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said investigators believe it was a targeted attack.

"Based on their demands, the suspects seem to be after prescription medication," Chronister said. "We are relieved the victim was unharmed, but we will not let these suspects get away with this crime."

(HCSO)

The first suspect is described as a tall, thin white male. He was wearing a light blue and black mask with a black T-shirt, black sneakers and tight black pants with a white pin stripe running down each pant leg.

The second suspect is an average-height white male who was wearing a black mask, black long-sleeve shirt, long black shorts and white sneakers with black laces.

The suspect vehicle is a silver or gray crossover SUV, possibly a Nissan Versa.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim or recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.