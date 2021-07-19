Deputies: Unidentified Brandon suspects used stolen credit cards at Wawa, Walgreens

article

Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for two unidentified men who fraudulently used stolen credit cards.

Around 3:30 a.m. on July 9, deputies said one of the suspects approached a group in the Plantation Palms parking lot in Brandon. The suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded their wallets. After, the suspect fled.

By 6 a.m., the victim’s credit cards were used at a Wawa and Walgreens by two Black male suspects, the sheriff’s office reported. The suspects were seen driving a silver four-door sedan.

One is between 5’9 to 5’11 feet tall and has an upper left arm tattoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. 813-318-5400.

