Deputies: Winter Haven man told 911 dispatcher he fatally shot relative 'too many times' due to 'money'

Polk County investigators said a 21-year-old man told a dispatcher he murdered a family member "because of the money."

After 10 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office received two 911 calls about the deadly shooting. A neighbor called to report the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Kyle Raemisch – was shooting a gun in the garage and the victim was dead. The shooting address was not provided by the sheriff's office.

The victim was not publicly identified due to Marsy's Law.

The second 911 call came from Raemisch, who stated he shot the victim and the victim was dead, deputies said.

"When asked where the suspect shot the victim he stated, ‘the head.’ When asked why he shot the victim, the suspect stated, ‘because of the money,’" according to a news release from the sheriff's office. "The suspect stated he has been held hostage for far too long. When asked how many times he shot the victim, the suspect stated, ‘Too many times.’"

When deputies arrived, they entered the home through the open garage door and saw the victim's body on the garage floor. No other victims were found.

Deputies said a handgun was found on a shelf in the garage. A total of 15 spent shell casings were found – 14 on the garage floor and one on the garage door.

The victim had "apparent gunshot wounds throughout his body." Two apparent bullet holes were found in the garage door and entry bullet holes were spotted in a surfboard located next to the garage door, officials said.

Officials said the garage door and surfboard were directly behind the victim's body.

After deputies read Raemisch his Miranda Rights, they said he "quickly stated he wanted a lawyer."