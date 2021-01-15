DeSantis orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor HCSO MCpl. LaVigne

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed that flags be blown at half-staff across the state to honor the memory of Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office MCpl. Brian LaVigne.

On Monday, January 11, LaVigne was killed in the line of duty when a suspect's vehicle crashed into his cruiser.

A news release from the governor's office noted that LaVigne served the community for over three decades and was a recipient of the Medal of Valor, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and other awards recognizing his efforts to protect the community.

Previous: Funeral arrangements, memorial fund set for Hillsborough deputy killed in Brandon crash

"LaVigne will be remembered as a hero and mentor," the governor's release said.

"I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, Florida, the City Hall of Tampa, Florida, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, January 19, 2021."