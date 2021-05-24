DeSantis signs bill blocking big tech 'censorship'

article

Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that is designed to crack down on what he calls social media censorship.

The new law requires companies to publish censorship standards and apply them across the board. It also fines companies for removing politicians from social media platforms -- $250,000 per day for any candidate running for statewide office, and smaller fines for local offices.

It also means Floridians who are de-platformed will be able to sue.

"Any Floridian can block any candidate they don't want to hear from, and that is a right that belongs to each citizen. You can simply avert your eyes or not subscribe to what they're doing," DeSantis said at the signing ceremony in Miami. "But it's not for big tech to be weighing in on these elections and picking the candidates that have the right to speak and those that that should be silenced."

PREVIOUS: Florida Senate passes bill to prohibit social media companies from removing political candidates

Advertisement

The bill has been a top legislative priority for the governor, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who remains banned for violating standards on most major platforms.