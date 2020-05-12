Despite nearing completion, St. Pete Pier will remain closed until further notice

The St. Petersburg pier project is almost done, but it still won't open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of St. Petersburg originally gave a grand opening date of May 30 but fears about spreading the novel coronavirus have promoted the city to postpone until an unknown date.

Mayor Rick Kriseman told FOX 13 the Pier District will open whenever it’s safe for people to congregate in crowds.

“We need to wait, number one, for the governor to enter an order that would allow us to open,” Kriseman said Tuesday. “We also have to get to a point where it’s safe to have mass gatherings that are greater than ten people”

This week, the grass that leads up to the restaurants at the end of the pier is being installed. Inside, Chuck Prather is putting the finishing touches on his restaurants.

“People are going to love the views of Tampa bay,” Prather told FOX 13’s Dan Matics. “During construction, I can’t tell you how many times we’ve seen the dolphins and the manatees and all the fish….it’s just a gorgeous view.”

Advertisement

St. Pete’s new Pier District will have more than 30 attractions featuring artwork, playgrounds, bars and restaurants.

You can explore the new pier virtually at https://stpetepier.org/explore/.