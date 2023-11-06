Man gunned down in Bradenton, MSCO offering $5,000 reward for information

article

Detectives are asking the community for any information that could help them solve the murder of a man who was gunned down in Bradenton three months ago.

On Aug. 6, officials say Dwight Evans, Jr was gunned down in the parking lot of Gold Rush Arcade (5107 14th Street West) around 2:30 a.m.

Detectives say they think someone saw the occupants of a vehicle that fled the scene the night of the murder.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. They could be eligible for a cash reward, according to deputies.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is also offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Manatee County Crime Stoppers has already offered up to $3,000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (866) 634- 8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.