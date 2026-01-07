DHS considering FEMA cuts as president’s review commission still waits to present findings

The Brief The Department of Homeland Security is considering a plan to sharply decrease the number of workers who respond to storms. The workers are part of their "CORE" response, who arrange resources directly for families who are in need. Former FEMA workers said it sets a dangerous precedent, given the country seems to be facing storms that are more often catastrophic.



The Homeland Security Secretary reportedly plans to not renew the contracts of up to 1,000 workers who often serve as "boots on the ground" during disaster recovery.

Michael Pressly Bobbitt of Cedar Key — which was decimated by Hurricane Helene — said FEMA workers were critical in the aftermath of the storm. He said FEMA workers were on hand with a mobile command center, who worked closely with city leaders and homeowners to identify those in need and to distribute aid, including food, housing and reimbursement checks.

"FEMA, especially, was critical and being able to help mobilize the forces to just make the place safe for people to come back to their homes," he said.

What they're saying:

Bobbitt — who was put forward by "Sabotaging our Safety," a group that has been warning of the Trump Administration's plans for FEMA — is especially concerned about reports that said the Homeland Security Secretary is preparing to not renew the contracts of around 1,000 FEMA workers in charge of response and recovery, or "CORE" workers.

"To cut back on that very core, a small group of full-time employees that works every day to make sure the agency is prepared is potentially catastrophic," Bobbitt said.

Dig deeper:

This comes a month after the FEMA Review Council saw its meeting to approve new recommendations canceled. The White House had said key staff had not yet been briefed even though all its members, including Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, had traveled to Washington.

She endorsed the changes, including cutting the total number of staff in half, creating a system of block grants and labeling it FEMA 2.0.

"I feel the work that was done will be invaluable for our nation," said Castor. "I am excited about being able to present that."

But, Castor urged FEMA and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, to reconsider the cutting of the core staff members, if that is indeed the plan.

"Maybe there's not enough of a laser focus on the unintended consequences of having been through two hurricanes here," said Castor. "Having those individuals on the ground is critically important."

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to the White House for comment, which referred questions to FEMA, which released the following statement:

"Recent reporting does not accurately reflect how the CORE program operates. The Cadre of On-Call Response/Recovery Employees (CORE) are hired to work for a specific, limited period. The CORE program consists of term-limited positions that are designed to fluctuate based on disaster activity, operational need, and available funding. CORE appointments have always been subject to end-of-term decisions consistent with that structure, and there has been no change to policy."