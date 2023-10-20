Different suspects involved in burglaries targeting neighboring Tampa businesses: HCSO

Days after a Tampa firearms store falls victim to a smash and grab burglary, a neighboring landscaping equipment shop was also targeted.

Thursday night, Florida Firearms Academy off West Hillsborough Ave reported to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office that two suspects stole five long guns, including shotguns and rifles.

"They just ruined their lives over a few dollars," said CEO & Owner Thomas King, "If they needed money, they could have just asked me for a job, or I could have gotten them a job in the community."

Florida Firearms Academy was one of the businesses targeted.

Now HCSO is also investigating a second burglary that happened on Wednesday night at Quality Power next door, just after the neighboring business closed for the day.

"We've been here 12 years, this is our third break-in," owner, Keith Rucker said.

Cameras inside the store recorded the suspect smash the storefront window, kick down metal bars, and steal four, 60lb generators that retail for more than $3,000.

"At 9:04 I got a call from our alarm company, and they said that we had a breach in the building, that there was motion," he said.

By the time Rucker arrived to the shop, 10 minutes later, the thief was gone.

"We'll put more protection on the windows, thicker metal bars. It's just truly sad that we have to go to that level as a business to take care of our business, our livelihood," he explained.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both incidents and believes there are different suspects involved in each burglary.