Doctors to evaluate mental state of Wimauma woman whose parents found alleged bombs in her room

Michelle Kolts was living in her parents' home in Wimauma back in October 2019 when they allegedly found homemade pipe bombs in her room.

Investigators say there were 24 of those bombs, filled with nails, screws, and pellets. They also found other weapons and materials to make more bombs, plus books about terrorist bombings and a list of possible targets.

Kolts has been in jail since her parents turned her in.

Recently, her attorney sought to cut a deal with the state. Kolts would plead guilty to a set of charges in exchange for getting mental health treatment at an outpatient facility, instead of jail time.

But the case hit a snag. The question of Kolts' competency was raised again and now doctors will evaluate her.

If they determine she is unfit to stand trial, she will be sent to a state hospital for treatment.

The judge wants the doctors report on Kolts next month. She faces several counts of making and possessing explosive devices.