Dog found dead inside Ruskin home that caught fire: HCFR

Published  January 7, 2026 2:56pm EST
Hillsborough County
    • A dog was found dead inside a Ruskin home that caught fire, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
    • When crews arrived, they said that heavy smoke was coming from the garage.
    • It is not yet clear what caused the fire but HCFR says it does not appear suspicious.

RUSKIN, Fla. - A house fire in Ruskin claimed the life of a dog on Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 434 4th Avenue NW at 10:23 a.m. after multiple 911 calls came in about a fire at the home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived, they said that heavy smoke was coming from the garage. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.

Nobody was injured, but sadly, one dog wasn't able to make it out alive.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but HCFR says it does not appear suspicious.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Unit is looking into the cause.

