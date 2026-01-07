Dog found dead inside Ruskin home that caught fire: HCFR

The Brief A dog was found dead inside a Ruskin home that caught fire, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. When crews arrived, they said that heavy smoke was coming from the garage. It is not yet clear what caused the fire but HCFR says it does not appear suspicious.



A house fire in Ruskin claimed the life of a dog on Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to 434 4th Avenue NW at 10:23 a.m. after multiple 911 calls came in about a fire at the home.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.

When crews arrived, they said that heavy smoke was coming from the garage.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.

Nobody was injured, but sadly, one dog wasn't able to make it out alive.

READ: Fire breaks out at Sonny’s BBQ in Bartow, no injuries reported: officials

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the fire but HCFR says it does not appear suspicious.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Unit is looking into the cause.