Dog found dead inside Ruskin home that caught fire: HCFR
RUSKIN, Fla. - A house fire in Ruskin claimed the life of a dog on Wednesday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters responded to 434 4th Avenue NW at 10:23 a.m. after multiple 911 calls came in about a fire at the home.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.
When crews arrived, they said that heavy smoke was coming from the garage.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue.
Nobody was injured, but sadly, one dog wasn't able to make it out alive.
What we don't know:
It is not yet clear what caused the fire but HCFR says it does not appear suspicious.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue's Fire Investigations Unit is looking into the cause.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.