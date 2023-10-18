Dog dies after Brandon home catches fire, firefighters say

article

Firefighters were met with flames and smoke when they entered a Brandon home on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says that someone called 911 around 7:19 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from the garage roof of a home on Stratford Manor Drive.

The first engine that arrived saw heavy smoke coming from the attic and began trying to extinguish the blaze by entering the home.

According to authorities, Engine 45 crews went inside and saw flames near the kitchen and smoke down to the floor throughout the house.

Flames were near the kitchen in the Brandon home. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Crews say it took ten minutes for firefighters to contain the blaze.

More crews arrived to help with water supply and conducting searches, according to first responders. During the search firefighters say they found a dog that died as a result of the fire.

According to officials, there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to HCFR.